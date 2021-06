A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a four-year-old girl has been taken into custody.

According to Erie Police, 51-year-old Kurt Lino was caught by State Police and turned over to Erie Police last night.

Police say Lino was wanted for an attempted strangulation of a four-year-old girl.

Lino was wanted on six charges, including aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police say the assault happened in January of this year at a private residence.

He has been arraigned by Erie Police.