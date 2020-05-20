Man arrested for attempting to lure a young child into his vehicle

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man who reportedly attempted to lure a child into his pickup truck.

Police say they received a call back on May 10th for an unknown man in the 600 block of Walbridge Road that stopped in front of a residence, attempting to get a 4-year-old girl to come and talk to him.

When a parent got involved the man fled the area.

According to state police, that man was 64-year-old Phillip Smith. Surveillance video in the area helped police identify the man.

He is facing one count of luring a child into a motor vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on a $50,000 bond.