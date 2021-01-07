Man arrested for burglary after being caught by victim

One man is behind bars after being accused of burglary.

According to Erie Police, officers made way to the 400 block of East 4th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Once there, police say witnesses and victims were outside the home reporting the suspect was inside.

Police say they pushed down the door and found two people on the floor. A resident of the home was reportedly on top of the suspect screaming for help.

30-year-old William Dunkerley is facing several charges, including burglary and simple assault.