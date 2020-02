Erie Police have made an arrest in a murder that happened back in early December.

According to Erie Police, Derrick Elverton was picked up on a murder arrest warrant Tuesday.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Patric Phillips in a home in the 700 block of E. 24th St. on December 7th, 2019.

Philips was reportedly shot in the head and neck.

Erie Police say that this is still an ongoing investigation.