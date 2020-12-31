Man arrested for domestic dispute after barricading himself for hours from Millcreek Police, SWAT

It was a busy night for Millcreek Police and the SWAT Team after getting reports of a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Montpelier Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a man assaulting a woman at that address.

Police arrested 47-year-old Todd McGarry. He is charged with strangulation, terrorist threats, simple assault and other related charges.

Police, along with the SWAT Team, tried to talk McGarry into turning himself in. He reportedly barricaded himself in a room in the house, refusing to come out.

He did surrender to police just before 7 a.m. this morning.