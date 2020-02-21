Man arrested for domestic disturbance on Erie’s East Side

One man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance call on Erie’s East Side.

According to Erie Police, 41-year-old Michael Reitz is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and simple assault.

Police say they were called to the 3400 block of Davison Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Once on the scene, a woman told police that she a Reitz were in an argument that became physical, then Reitz pulled out a handgun.

Police say the victim did not suffer from any serious injuries.