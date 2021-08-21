Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked cars

Erie Police are charging a man with a DUI after the man crashed his vehicle into two parked cars early on Friday morning.

35-year-old Jeremy Williams allegedly lost control of his vehicle and struck the other two cars.

That accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning in the 2400 block of Liberty Street.

According to Erie Police, Williams was driving south when the accident occurred.

All three cars received heavy damage, but no injuries were reported from this accident.

