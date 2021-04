Millcreek Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting outside a local pub.

Millcreek Police have arrested 56-year-old Mark Reno. Reno was arrested on charges related to a shooting outside the Hi & Dri Pub on Friday, April 2.

Police say Reno fired a handgun outside the bar after an argument inside. He then reportedly fled the scene in a red car.

No one was injured during the incident.

Reno has been placed in the Erie County Prison on a $250,000 bond.