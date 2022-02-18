Man arrested for overnight hit & run on Perry Highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody following a hit and run accident overnight.

It happened around midnight in the 9500 block of Perry Highway. Police say a driver smashed into the back of a pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

State Police located that vehicle on Marsh Road a short time later and took the driver into custody.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News