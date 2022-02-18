Man arrested for overnight hit & run on Perry Highway

Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody following a hit and run accident overnight.

It happened around midnight in the 9500 block of Perry Highway. Police say a driver smashed into the back of a pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

State Police located that vehicle on Marsh Road a short time later and took the driver into custody.

No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.