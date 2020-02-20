Man arrested for recent burglary at the Shriner’s Club

Millcreek Police made an arrest for the recent burglary at the Shriner’s Club over on West 38th Street.

Police have arrested 51-year-old Paul Podsiadlo, who resides in the 4000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Podsiadlo was charged with burglary, attempted burglary and criminal mischief for acts of vandalism that occurred in January and February of this year.

These acts occurred over at the Shriner’s Club and at Our Lady of Peace School.

Podsiadlo was arraigned by Judge Mikielski and remanded to the Erie County Prison on a $50,000 bond.