Police were called to the Sheetz convenience store in Edinboro Saturday morning for a report of a robbery.

According to police, 31-year-old Maurice Bush entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, making it look like he had a gun.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash. Troopers were able to identify Bush with the help of witnesses.

Bush was arrested and confessed to the robbery. He is in the Erie County Prison.