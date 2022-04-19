A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Buffalo Road gas station.

Erie City Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road early Monday morning.

One suspect is now in custody.

Erie Police arrested Joseph Campbell, 39, following the shooting outside a Speed Check gas station on Buffalo Road. Campbell is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

According to police, the suspect was involved in an argument with the victim. Police said Campbell allegedly shot the victim three times as he was trying to leave the scene.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital.