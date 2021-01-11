Man arrested for shots fired, stolen gun

A stolen gun is recovered and a man is arrested following a shots fired incident.

According to police, officers heard two shots fired near East 5th and Wayne Streets around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

When arriving, officers say they saw a suspect leaving the area and when they tried to stop and question him, he took off running.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest 18-year-old Jaquane Burrows.

According to police, a stolen revolver from Mississippi was recovered.

Burrows is facing several charges, including persons not to posses a firearm, and flight to avoid apprehension.