Man arrested for Tuttle Avenue fatal shooting

One man is facing charges, including criminal homicide, following the shooting death of an Erie man.

The investigation started as a suspicious death, but following a days’s worth of investigation, this has now been determined to be a murder case.

What started off as a typical Sunday night for residents along Tuttle Avenue turned into an unusual sight for the neighborhood.

“My husband and I were just watching TV and I heard the sirens and I came out and I said to him ‘wow, something must be going on somewhere, did you hear all the sirens?’ He’s like ‘yeah’ and a couple minutes later he’s like ‘there at the neighbors’ and I was like ‘what?'” said Cindy Bradley, neighbor.

“I was just watching TV and stuff and then I heard the cop cars coming and everybody was out here going around,” said Edward Scheffner, neighbor.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Once on the scene, police found a 36-year-old man who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have arrested 61-year-old Joseph Digello. He faces charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime—a handgun.

Police say the residence the incident took place at is the home to a family member of the victim and that this investigation will be a collaborative effort.

“There are some clues and things that we look for when it comes to investigating a death like that. A lot of times maybe it’s natural causes or something like that. We work very closely with the coroners office to determine a cause of death,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police did have a woman in custody who was in the home at the time and called 911, but she has since been released. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroners office, an autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.