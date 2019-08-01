Man awaits decision of re-sentencing in murder committed almost 30 years ago

We start tonight with the family of a little girl who was murdered nearly 30 years ago. Today the tragedy is front and center as her killer pleads for a new sentence in court.

The Judge didn’t make a decision today on whether or not Schroat will receive a new sentence, but the family of Lila Ebright said this is like pouring salt into an open wound.

“No matter what, he needs to stay behind bars where he belongs,” said Kathy Lingenfelter, Lila’s Aunt.

This is the message Kathy Lingenfelter has for Scott Schroat, the man who killed her 5-year-old niece, Lila Ebright, 27-years-ago.

Her family had to relive the tragic moments of Lila’s disappearance and death during Schroat’s re-sentencing hearing on Thursday.

“He had no business to take her life. It was a sad and horrific dealing for everybody, even the community, not just our family,” said Lingenfelter.

Schroat was 17 when he plead guilty to choking Lila to death, but a Supreme Court decision allows anyone under the age of 18 at the time of the crime to appeal for a change in sentence.

Lila’s brother, Jamie Walker said her death ruined his childhood, and to this this day, he’s afraid to have kids of his own.

“My message to Scott is stay in jail, because that’s where you belong. My sister’s life, you get life in jail,” said Jamie Walker, Lila’s brother.

Schroat addressed the court on Thursday, apologizing to Lila’s family, saying it eats him up inside. But Lila’s family said that apology isn’t enough.

“Just hearing his voice, it was very emotional. It brought back a lot of hurt, everything that happened 27 years ago,” said Walker.

Schroat’s lawyer brought in a psychiatrist to testify that if Schroat is released, he would be a low risk to society.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said Schorat shouldn’t get a chance at parole, because he still shows manipulative behavior and should stay in prison for the rest of his life.

Schroat’s lawyer sends her condolences to Lila’s family, and said her client has changed over the years, and has tried to better himself.

The Judges decision on whether Schroat gets new sentence will be determined within the next 60 days.