Man behind bars for attempted homicide in Erie

A man is behind bars after a reported domestic dispute in Erie.

It was an alarming start to the day for residents in the neighborhood of east 28th and German streets. A violent domestic attack caused severe injuries to a 32 year old woman.

“Got stabbed by her boyfriend Darrell sparks because of an unknown altercation who knows what happened,” says Anthony who knows the victim of the stabbing.

According to police, 32 year old Darrell Sparks got into an argument with the victim as she was giving him a ride home from work.

“We towed the vehicle because that’s where the assault took place. There’s evidence to suggest that the stabbing obviously did take place in the vehicle. The victim has five to six stab wounds to the back, one to the center of her neck in the chin area, she has a stab wound on the left cheek, two in her hand, and one in her forearm,” says Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department.

Police say a neighbor came to the rescue when they saw the incident through a surveillance camera.

“Its really good to know that there are good people out there that are so willing to help out and step up. Obviously we want everybody to be safe and we don’t want anyone to put themselves in a position to be in danger that’s what we are here for, but its nice someone was able to help this person because it seems that she was in a very violent situation and needed help,” says Captain Lorah.

A witness who called police also reportedly released a dog who attacked the suspect.

Sparks was apprehended on scene and taken to hospital for cuts on his hand. He is facing a number of charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim is still recovering and that her injuries are serious but not life threatening.