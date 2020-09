An electrical fire in Harborcreek left one man with burns.

Just after 11:30 p.m. last night, calls came in for an electrical fire in the 7100 block of Garfield Avenue.

Once on the scene, crews worked to make sure the fire was out. The homeowner reportedly suffered burns to his hands and feet. He was not taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.