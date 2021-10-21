Man charged after being hit by freight train

A North Springfield man is facing charges after an unusual incident involving a freight train.

State Police responded Sunday evening after a person was reportedly hit by a CSX train in Springfield Township.

An almost three hour search turned up nothing. However, Troopers say Gage Adams, 24, was struck by the train and left the scene.

He allegedly walked to a nearby home, took a nap, then went to the hospital.

Adams is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists