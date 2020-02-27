Man charged after causing disturbance at hospital following treatment for stab wounds

One man is charged after causing a disturbance at a hospital following treatment for stab wounds.

According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Christopher Mosco is facing a charge of aggravated assult.

Police say they responded to what appeared to be a family domestic call that possibly went back and forth between two different residents leading two people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds.

At this time, Police say there are several alleged victims and perpetrators in this case.

Mosco reportedly received treatment for wounds to the back, after he was discharged he reportedly got into an altercation with police.

A woman was also sent to the hospital, but refused treatment. Police are still investigating.