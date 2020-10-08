Man charged after leading police on chase

One man is charged after leading Erie Police on a chase that’s captured on the new body and cruiser cameras.

Police say the pursuit began as they tried to stop 26-year-old David Shubert Jr. in the 1600 block of Parade Street.

Police blocked in the car in the 2400 block of Old French Road, but Shubert allegedly refused to get out, accelerating against the guard rail and over a cruiser on two wheels.

Shubert was arrested after being chased to the 1100 block of West 38th St. He is facing charges including aggravated assault while driving under the influence.