Man charged following Friday car accident and high speed chase in Erie

One woman and an Erie Police officer are treated at the hospital following a car accident. That crash also led police on a high speed chase through Erie’s west side.

Police first reported to a two-car accident on West 12th and Liberty Streets just before 1:00 p.m., one of which was reported stolen from 10th and State Street.

According to police, the driver one car went into the Rick Weaver Buick car lot and allegedly stole a vehicle that was just sold.

The car was then located by police on Brown Avenue, which is where the car chase began. Police were able to box the vehicle in the 600 block of West 12th and took the driver into custody.

It was discovered that the car the 27-year old fled from was reported stolen Friday morning at 10th and State Street.

The suspect was reportedly arrested Friday morning for disorderly conduct and harassment and reportedly attempted to steal a car from 26th and Melrose on Thursday.

“Took off down the load, we luckily had the great force of Erie Police with us to help track him down. Hopefully, we will recover the car and I know they got him in custody, which is nice, and get him off the road.” said Clark Eason, a witness.

The suspect is now charged with stealing a car, leaving the scene of an accident and all charges related to the pursuit.