Man charged for alleged armed robbery at West Side Country Fair

One man is being charged after an alleged robbery at a Country Fair on the city’s West Side last night.

According to Erie Police, 18-year-old Jabari Morganfield reportedly showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The robbery happened at the Country Fair at West 26th Street and Greengarden Ave around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were able to find Morganfield in the 1600 block of West 26th Street.

Morganfield is facing numerous charges, including possession of an instrument of crime and theft by unlawful taking.

Morganfield’s bail is set at $30,000.