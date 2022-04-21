An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard.

38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives.

The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Authorities accused Rosnack of using a towel to strangle a corrections officer.

Rosnack was previously charged with stealing a van and illegally possessing two guns after Millcreek Police said he was seen pushing a toddler in a stolen wheelbarrow.

Rosnack’s bond is set at $200,000