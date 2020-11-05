Man charged in attempted armed robbery of Peach St. fast food restaurant

Erie Police have charged a man in an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, 31-year-old Mark Smith is being charged with robbery, kidnapping, burglary and other related charges.

Police say Smith made his way to the 4000 block of Peach Street around 10:15 Wednesday night. Once there, he approached a fast food restaurant employee as she was leaving work and held her at gunpoint.

It was reported that the victim passed out. Shortly after, the suspect allegedly took off. The victim claimed she recognized Smith because he used to work there.

No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.