Man charged in Buffalo Road shooting

Erie Police have charged an Erie man accused of shooting a woman on Buffalo Road.

33-year old Luis Gonzalez is accused of shooting a 31-year old woman in the lower right abdomen. This shooting took place on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers obtained a search warrant and reviewed surveillance video before making the arrest.

District Judge Paul Bizzarro set bond at $250,000 after arraigning Gonzalez on Wednesday night.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Gonzalez faces multiple charges including a felony count of aggravated assault.