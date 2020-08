A man is charged in connection to a home invasion.

55-year-old Gatson Crosby is accused of breaking into a home in the 300 block of West 18th Street.

It is believed that when Crosby made his way inside he began attacking a woman. It was then reported that during the incident Crosby was cut in the neck.

Crosby is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.