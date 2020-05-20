Man charged in connection to May attempted abduction

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man in connection with an attempted abduction of a child earlier this month.

64-year old Phillip Smith is charged with a second degree felony count of attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.

That incident happened back on May 11th in the 600 block of Walbridge Road. Smith had allegedly attempted to lure a four-year old child into his pickup truck. Police believe that the attempt failed when a nearby adult intervened.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 28th.