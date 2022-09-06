Erie Police have now charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a woman outside the Erie City Mission.

39-Year-Old Jason Woodard has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.

These charges come after Woodard stabbed a 34-year-old woman in the right side of her body.

The incident took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Woodward was arraigned on those charges and sent to the Erie County Prison.