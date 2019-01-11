Man charged in Erie's first homicide of the year

Erie PA - Police have arrested a man they believe responsible for the Monday night shooting death of Jeffrey Miller, the first homicide of the year in city limits.

34-year old Nicholas Raines was still being interviewed by detectives as of this posting 2:30 Friday afternoon.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges he shot Miller Monday night in an apartment in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

We do not know what police think is the motive behind the shooting which would be one of the lines of questioning being asked by detectives.

