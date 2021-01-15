Man charged in fatal car-motorcycle accident in June turns himself in to police

An Erie man charged with homicide by vehicle in a fatal car and motorcycle crash has turned himself in.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, 44-year old Alphonso Tate was involved in the death of 58-year old Erie resident Michael Ernst in a June crash at East Lake Road and Payne Avenue.

Police reported Ernst was pulling away from an address nearby in his Harley-Davidson when he collided with a car driven by Tate.

Tate is facing a number of other charges including involuntary manslaughter and careless driving- unintentional death.