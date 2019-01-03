Man charged in fatal DUI crash to appear for prelim January 15th

A man accused in a fatal 2017 crash stands before a judge facing several charges.

Investigators charge 51-year-old William Kolakowski with homicide by DUI for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash.

The incident happened in December of 2017 on State Route 20 in Springfield Township.

Authorities say Kolakowski was driving in the wrong direction when he reportedly struck and killed Nicholas Matt.

Charges include homicide by vehicle, DUI and involuntary manslaughter. He's scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on January 15th.