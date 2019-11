One man is in custody following a shooting on Erie’s West Side Friday evening.

Erie Police say the suspect is 34-year-old Derrick Feilder. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 35th Street.

Fielder is being held in Erie County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Erie County Coroner John Maloney confirms it was a male that had been shot, however, his name has not been released.