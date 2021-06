The man who was charged in a hit and run that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy has been sentenced in Erie County Court.

62-year-old Sebarundi Yohana first pleaded no contest to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was then given 18 to 36 months in prison.

Yohana was accused of driving a daycare van that struck and killed six-year-old Nyon Warren. The van struck the child as he was crossing the street in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road.

The accident happened in April of 2019.