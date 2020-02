The man charged in the January Wendy’s fatal shooting will face a judge this afternoon.

Markese Lampley has been charged with murder, robbery and fleeing for the shooting that killed 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah.

Photo: Markese Lampley

State Police say Lampley’s red and black motorcycle was a key lead in finding him. Lampley and his attorney, Bruce Sandmyer, will appear in front of Magistrate Denise Stuck-Lewis at 1:30 p.m.

