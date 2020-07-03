Man charged in Monday night fireworks incident

Erie Police have filed charges in connection to a fireworks incident caught on camera.

According to City of Erie police chief Dan Spizarny, police have filed charges in connection to the case that gained attention on social media.

The video showing people firing fireworks at 30-year old Ashton Hunt as he sat in the street at the intersection of East 6th and Wallace Street monday night.

One man is charged in the incident with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime, among other charges.

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the person charged, as police continue to investigate.