Man charged in non-fatal shooting expected in court

A man charged in a shooting that sent another man to the hospital is expected in court today.

29-year-old Desmond Carr is charged with felony assault for firing a shot that struck another man in the leg. That incident happened back in March of this year.

The victim was washing his car when Carr reportedly pulled up in another vehicle. Carr allegedly knew the victim and got into the victims car.

After an argument started, Carr allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The victim then drove himself to the hospital. That’s where police seized the vehicle for evidence.

Carr was found a short time later and surrendered without incident.