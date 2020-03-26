Man charged in Sassafras Street fatal crash

An Erie man is accused of having drugs in his system when he hit a bicyclist with his car.

According to Erie Police, 46-year old Raymond Breter faces two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of careless driving-unintentional death.

This comes after 45-year old Demond Beason died from the injuries he suffered from the June 28th crash that happened in the 1400 block of Sassafras Street.

Police say testing found that Breter had cocaine in his blood at the time of the crash. Breter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21st.