Man charged in Wednesday night robbery on West 18th Street

One man is arrested after he allegedly robbed an acquaintance of his.

49-year-old Melvin Starks is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault. According to Erie Police, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night Starks made his way to the 500 block of West 18th Street.

Once there, he reportedly struck another man in the head with an unknown object as he was getting something out of the back hatch of the car. The victim claims Starks took $160 from his pocket.

Police were able to arrest the suspect at his home in the 200 block of West 18th Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a laceration to the back of his head.