Man charged with arson, and robbery is scheduled to be sentenced in court today

A man accused of intentionally lighting a building on fire is scheduled to be sentenced today.

25-year-old Juan Bermudez is charged with robbery, arson, and other charges in connection to a Wesleyville fire.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Bird Drive during the early morning hours of August 31st last year.

At the time, Wesleyville Police told Action News the fire was part of a home invasion.

The homeowner reportedly came back from shopping when armed men broke into the house and stole numerous items, then set the house on fire.