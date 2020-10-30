Man charged with attempted homicide waives case in court

A man charged with attempted homicide waived his case to the Court of Common Pleas.

In September, State Police charged Brandon Auen with 21 charges after he kidnapped a man and woman at their Auburn Street home.

This all took place while Auen held the couple at gun point. The 24-year-old then forced the couple to drive him to what he claimed was his camp near Spartansburg where he would then kill them.

The man driving the vehicle intentionally crashed the car into a guard rail.

Brandon Auen is expected back in court mid-December with his case possibly reaching trial by February.