Man charged with attempted homicide waives case to court of common pleas

A man charged with attempted homicide has waived his case to the court of common pleas.

In September, Corry State Police charged Brandon Auen with 21 charges after he kidnapped a man and a woman at their Auburn Street house.

This all taking place when Auen held the couple at gunpoint.

The 24-year old then allegedly forced the couple to drive him to what he claimed was his camp near Spartansburg where he would then kill them.

The man driving the vehicle intentionally crashed the car into a guard rail.

Brandon Auen is expected back in court mid-December, with his case possibly reaching trial by February.