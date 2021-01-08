Man charged with kidnapping and assault of pregnant woman

A man is charged after reportedly kidnapping and assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to police, 26-year old Donald Heidelberg reportedly confronted the woman at a gas station, then forced her into the back of her care and driving her back to her home on East 22nd Street. This happened back on January 1st.

It is then reported that once there, he forced the woman into the home as he punched, choked and kicked her in the stomach in front of seven children.

When officers arrived, to the house, they say they found a woman whose right eye was swollen shut and had marks on her throat.

Heidelberg is facing a number of charges including felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault of an unborn child.