Man charged with killing a highway worker sentenced today

20-year old Eric West is sentenced up to nine years in prison. According to police, West has over the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he struck 26-year old Jacqueline Ohly last August.

Ohly was a contracted PennDot worker from Wisconsin and was preparing to install guild rail on Interstate 90 at the time of the incident. After hitting Ohly, West continued driving and was later arrested.

“I think we’re pleased with this sentence,” said Assistant District Attorney Grant Miller. “He was comfortable taking responsibility for that.”

