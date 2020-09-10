Man charged with killing two people appears in court

Accused murder suspect Cody Potthoff appearing in court Thursday afternoon via video conference, this time for attempted homicide.

In open court, Cody Potthoff pleading not guilty to counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and carrying without a license.

The victim, Eli Malinowski, faced off with the 25-year old defendant back in June.

Malinowski said Potthoff shot him in the lower abdomen during an unprovoked altercation.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Chestnut Street when Malinowski and a woman went to retrieve a vehicle she loaned to Potthoff.

After the altercation became heated between the women and Potthoff, Malinowski says he tried to defuse the situation by asking Potthoff questions.

Malinowski testified that Potthoff said “Not right now.”

Telling the court “I had doubts about what he was going to do.” That’s when Potthoff shot him.

In open court, Malinowski saying the only thing he felt was “Hot anger drilling a hole” into him.

The shooting would send him to the hospital where he was put into a medically induced coma. Erie lawyer Gene Placidi asking the courts to drop the attempted homicide charges. Magistrate Judge Thomas Carney denied the motion, something Placidi was not surprised by.

“We’re still investigating the case. There are other witnesses that were present that we haven’t been able to locate. Once we locate them, we’ll have a better grasp of what is going on.” Placidi said.

Potthoff has also been charged with the murders of 41-year old Ian Welden and 66-year old John Burick. The defendant led police on an intense manhunt for days during the crime spree.

“We’re going to file a motion to sever these charges from the remaining charges. I’m hoping these charges will proceed by themselves.” Placidi said.

ADA Josh Lightner declined to comment. Potthoff currently has four other active cases.