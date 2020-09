Cody Potthoff, the man charged after a two day crime spree where two people were shot and killed, is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

Potthoff will appear in front of Magistrate Judge Thomas Carney.

The 25-year-old faces charges including criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon.

Potthoff has been charged with the murders of 41-year-old Ian Welden and 66-year-old John Burick.