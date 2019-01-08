Man charged with robbery and arson will head to trial Video

A man accused of intentionally lighting a building on fire is now heading to trial.

25-year-old Juan Bermudez is charged with robbery, arson, and other charges in connection to a Wesleyville fire.

The fire happening in the 1700 block of Bird Drive during the early morning hours of August 31st.

At the time, Wesleyville Police told us that fire was part of a home invasion. They said the homeowner came back from shopping when armed men broke into the house and stole numerous items then set the house on fire.