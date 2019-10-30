Man charged with trying to hire inmates to kill estranged first wife to appear in court for preliminary hearing today

Breaking News
A Millcreek man accused of having two wives that is charged with trying to hire Erie County Prison inmates to kill his estranged first wife is scheduled to appear in court today.

The preliminary hearing for Richard Weber is scheduled in Erie County Court today.

According to a criminal complaint, between September 20th and October 7th, Weber asked four inmates to kill his first wife, Anissa Weber.

He allegedly promised $20,000 to $40,000 and a Lexus to whoever agreed to kill her.

The Erie Attorney says the case will depend on the credibility of the inmates.

