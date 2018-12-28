Man allegedly confesses to arson while two adults and five children were in the home Video

Pennsylvania State Police in Warren have confirmed that a man has been arrested for arson.

Last night around 8pm, State Police were called to the scene of a fire on Wilson Road by the VFD there to investigate a possible arson. After interviewing those at the scene, the trooper says 25-year-old Jackson Knappenberger arrived to the home with a plastic bag containing gas and oil. Investigators say Knappenberger lit the bag next to the door of the residence while two adults and five children were inside. While running from the scene, troopers say Knappenberger lost his boots; troopers then found Knappenberger barefoot and muddy a short distance away. Shortly thereafter, investigators say Knappenberger confessed to the arson.

Knappenberger has been charged with seven counts of attempted homicide and other criminal counts. He was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Troopers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or PSP-Warren.