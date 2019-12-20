Man convicted of first degree murder sentenced to life in prison

A Millcreek Township man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in August of 2018 is sentenced to life in prison today.

A jury found 25-year old James Gilbert guilty of first degree murder back in November. According to the prosecution, Gilbert stabbed his girlfriend Marinda Matasowski with a kitchen knife 27 times, then stabbed himself in the chest.

Gilbert spoke out in court today before his sentence was handed down asking Matasowski’s family and friends to forgive him. One of Matasowski’s best friends read a statement in court calling Gilbert a “poor excuse for an individual.”

“Mindy was just so infectious, everything she did, everything she was, make everybody laugh, just a beautiful soul, good energy to be around all the time.” said Carly Blanks, Matasowski’s best friend.

Matasowski and Gilbert have a one-year old son together