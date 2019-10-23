1  of  2
Man convicted of killing five-year old re-sentenced to life in prison

Local News
A man convicted of killing a five-year old girl nearly 30 years ago is re-sentenced to life in prison after a judge rules he cannot be rehabilitated.

44-year old Scott Schroat was 17 when he plead guilty to choking five-year old Lila Ebright to death in 1992. Schroat was eligible for re-sentencing due to a Supreme Court decision that allows anyone under the age of 18 at the time of the crime to appeal for a change in sentence.

Schroat’s re-sentencing hearing was held in August and today Erie County Judge John Mead re-sentencing Schroat to life in prison. Judge Mead saying he made the decision because “Rehabilitation would be impossible” for Schroat

